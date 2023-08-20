Google Plans UI Changes for Pixel 8 Camera App

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 8 series in October, and with it comes a revamped user interface (UI) for the Camera app. An anonymous insider has leaked images of the new UI to Android Authority, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming changes.

One notable change is the swiping motion. Currently, swiping down on the viewfinder brings up the settings, but with the new UI, users will swipe up to access them. Additionally, there will be a new method for selecting between taking a photograph or recording a video. Instead of a carousel at the bottom of the screen, users will tap on either the still camera or video camera icon under the mode selection bar.

Further improvements include options for video stabilization, which will be moved to a pop-up menu with three choices: standard, active, and locked. For photography, the Motion tab options of Long Exposure and Action Pan will be given their own separate tabs for easier access.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Plus will feature a 50MP Samsung GN2 sensor for their primary cameras, while the Pixel 8 Pro will have a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor for its Ultra-wide camera. Additionally, a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor will be included for autofocus.

Google is also enhancing the software processing features. Staggered HDR will capture images more quickly, reducing noise and artifacts. Adaptive torch will adjust the flash intensity based on the scene, resulting in better low-light photos. A new Segmentation AWB feature will use different processing techniques for different parts of a photo, improving its accuracy.

Over the years, Google’s Pixel cameras have impressed users with their photo quality, and the company continues to refine both hardware and software to deliver outstanding results.