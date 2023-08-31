Samsung’s Foldable Phones Outsell Galaxy Note Series in Europe

Samsung’s decision to discontinue its Galaxy Note series and focus on foldable phones has paid off, as annual sales of Samsung foldables in Europe have surpassed the sales of the old Note series. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 were released in 38 European countries on August 11 and have already exceeded the early sales of the Galaxy Note series.

Industry experts predict that Samsung foldables will surpass 10 million sales this year, including both the new models and older ones. Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe, stated that the annual sales of their foldable devices have exceeded those of the Note series in Europe.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is the more popular device among Europeans, outselling the Z Fold5 at a ratio of 70:30. Graphite and Mint are the most popular color options for the Flip, while Phantom Black and Icy Blue are favored for the Fold. The FlexCam feature, which provides more flexibility with framing even without a tripod, is particularly appreciated by users.

The Galaxy Z Fold5, with its Taskbar and thinnest S Pen yet, has been well-received for its productivity capabilities. Previously, productivity was a key feature of the Galaxy Note series. The discontinuation of the Note series may have seemed risky at the time, but Samsung’s focus on foldable phones has proven successful in the European market.

Sources:

– Samsung Europe press conference at IFA Berlin 2023