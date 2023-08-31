CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Samsung’s Foldable Phones Outsell Galaxy Note Series in Europe

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Samsung’s Foldable Phones Outsell Galaxy Note Series in Europe

Samsung’s decision to discontinue its Galaxy Note series and focus on foldable phones has paid off, as annual sales of Samsung foldables in Europe have surpassed the sales of the old Note series. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 were released in 38 European countries on August 11 and have already exceeded the early sales of the Galaxy Note series.

Industry experts predict that Samsung foldables will surpass 10 million sales this year, including both the new models and older ones. Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe, stated that the annual sales of their foldable devices have exceeded those of the Note series in Europe.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is the more popular device among Europeans, outselling the Z Fold5 at a ratio of 70:30. Graphite and Mint are the most popular color options for the Flip, while Phantom Black and Icy Blue are favored for the Fold. The FlexCam feature, which provides more flexibility with framing even without a tripod, is particularly appreciated by users.

The Galaxy Z Fold5, with its Taskbar and thinnest S Pen yet, has been well-received for its productivity capabilities. Previously, productivity was a key feature of the Galaxy Note series. The discontinuation of the Note series may have seemed risky at the time, but Samsung’s focus on foldable phones has proven successful in the European market.

Sources:
– Samsung Europe press conference at IFA Berlin 2023

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to Deepen Cooperation on Western Hemisphere Development

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Starfield: A Spacefaring Epic from Bethesda Game Studios

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Gong Introduces Call Spotlight: Enhancing Sales Interactions with AI

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Oukitel Introduces Two New Rugged Devices: RT6 Tablet and WP28 Smartphone

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to Deepen Cooperation on Western Hemisphere Development

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield: A Spacefaring Epic from Bethesda Game Studios

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Gong Introduces Call Spotlight: Enhancing Sales Interactions with AI

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments