Dead Cells Celebrates 5th Anniversary on Nintendo Switch

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Dead Cells on the Nintendo Switch in North America. Dead Cells, developed by Motion Twin, has come a long way since its indie beginnings. The game has undergone significant changes and expansions, thanks to collaborations with Konami, the developers of Castlevania.

Dead Cells officially launched out of early access on August 7, 2017, and was soon brought to the Nintendo Switch in the following year. Even without any DLC, the base game captivated players and gained their attention.

In Dead Cells, players assume the role of a mysterious creature capable of possessing corpses. The goal is to make your way through a ruined island and defeat its reclusive king. The game combines elements of a roguelike and metroidvania, with pixel art and a combat system reminiscent of Dark Souls.

Over the years, Motion Twin released several DLCs to expand the game’s lore and offer alternative endings. The first free DLC, ‘Rise of the Giant’, introduced new areas and delved deeper into the story. Subsequent paid expansion packages, such as ‘The Bad Seed’ and ‘Fatal Falls’, added new weapons, levels, and bosses.

Motion Twin formed a spin-off team called Evil Empire in 2019 to continue developing Dead Cells, while Motion Twin focused on their next title. This collaboration resulted in further expansions, including quality of life changes and character skins from other indie games like Hyper Light Drifter and Hollow Knight.

Earlier this year, Dead Cells released its third paid DLC package, ‘Return to Castlevania’, which merged the world of Dead Cells with Konami’s beloved vampire-hunting series. The DLC featured familiar characters from Castlevania and invoked a sense of nostalgia for players.

The developer, Evil Empire, has announced that DLC support will continue until at least the end of 2024. Additionally, an anime series based on Dead Cells is in the works, further expanding the franchise.

Dead Cells has received critical acclaim for its post-launch updates and remains a beloved indie gem even after five years. Players can look forward to more content and updates in the future, as the game continues to evolve and grow.