Anker Unveils New Prime Series Charger Line with GaN Technology

Anker has launched its new Prime Series charger line, featuring GaN technology, to provide a more powerful and portable charging solution for personal devices. The chargers are especially effective compared to the standard adapters that come with phones, tablets, and laptops.

One standout product in the Prime Series is the 240W Desktop Charger, which boasts four ports – three USB-C and one USB port – allowing users to charge up to four devices simultaneously. Remarkably, Anker claims that this charger can power two MacBook Pros, an iPhone, and an iPad all at full capacity, with additional power remaining for another device. This eliminates the need for multiple chargers and offers a compact design.

For those who prefer a reliable fast charger without high power, Anker has also introduced other options. The 67W GaN Wall Charger and the 100W wireless charging base are part of the range.

The pricing for the Anker Prime Series chargers is relatively competitive. Despite being more affordable than premium brands like Belkin and Ugreen, these chargers are still built to last, with positive reviews from ZDNet.

Another notable addition is the 100W three-port charger, which is compact and durable. Despite its smaller size compared to Apple’s single-port 96W charger, it delivers a higher wattage output and uses GaN technology for more efficient charging.

Anker’s Prime Series chargers are available for pre-order now. These chargers not only meet the increasing power demands of modern devices but also provide the convenience of portability and simultaneous charging. Choose the charger that best suits your needs from the Prime Series lineup.