Anker Unveils New Qi2 Wireless Charging Tech and Nano Chargers

Anker, the popular mobile power accessories brand, has announced its latest lineup of products, including the new Qi2-equipped MagGo magnetic chargers, stations, and power banks, as well as new Nano USB-C chargers. The Qi2 technology offers faster wireless charging speeds, with the potential to charge an iPhone at 15W wirelessly, if Apple enables it.

The Qi2 support is rumored to be enabled with the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, which could allow for faster charge speeds without the need for Apple’s MagSafe certification. However, Apple has not confirmed this yet, so it remains to be seen if other manufacturers will update their devices for Qi2 or support the new standard on upcoming phone models.

The new MagGo Power Bank is Anker’s first Qi2-updated device, featuring a kickstand and a USB-C port for charging other devices at up to 27W. It also has an LCD screen to display battery status and will be available in various colors. Anker is also introducing three MagGo Wireless Charging station designs that can simultaneously power an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. These charging stations come in different configurations, including one with a tree-like arrangement and another that folds flat or like a clamshell.

Additionally, Anker has launched new Nano chargers, including a USB-C Nano battery dongle charger and the Nano Charging Station, which features two USB-C and two USB-A ports and supports up to 67W charging. These Nano series chargers are available for purchase now.

The MagGo devices are expected to be released in late 2023, while the Nano chargers are already available for purchase. These new products from Anker offer improved convenience and faster charging capabilities for mobile users.

Definitions:

– Qi2: The next version of the Qi wireless charging standard that offers faster charging speeds.

– MagSafe: Apple’s proprietary magnetic charging technology for iPhones and other compatible devices.

– USB-C: A universal connectivity standard for charging and data transfer.

– Watt (W): A unit of power that measures the rate at which electrical energy is consumed or produced.

Sources:

– The Verge: “With new Qi2 wireless charging tech, the next generation of Anker chargers could charge an iPhone at 15W wirelessly – if Apple enables it”

– Anker: Product pages for Anker’s MagGo Power Bank, MagGo Wireless Charging stations, Nano chargers.