Anker Refreshes MagGo Lineup with Support for Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 Charging Standard

Anker, known for its popular and affordable charging accessories, has updated its MagGo lineup to include support for the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) new Qi2 charging standard. The Qi2 MagGo range offers seven products, including a 6,600mAh power bank that attaches to your phone and a 3-in-1 fast-charging station for AirPods, Apple Watch, and 15-watt Qi2 phone charging.

Previously, Anker’s MagGo accessories were MagSafe compatible but not certified, limiting the charging output to 7.5 watts instead of the full 15 watts. However, with the newly introduced Qi2 official certification, Anker claims that its MagGo products now offer the same effectiveness as Apple’s 15W MagSafe technology.

While Anker’s MagGo accessories are designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe iPhone products, it’s worth noting that there is speculation about the upcoming iPhone 15 models potentially featuring Qi2 support, which would eliminate the need for MagSafe certification.

Anker’s refreshed MagGo products are expected to launch in the fall, coinciding with the release of Qi2-compatible phones in the market.

Overall, Anker’s MagGo lineup provides users with an affordable alternative to first-party charging accessories with the added convenience of Qi2 technology. With the new MagGo range, Anker aims to offer high-quality charging solutions that meet the latest industry standards.

Definitions:

– Qi2: The Qi2 charging standard is introduced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and builds on top of Apple’s MagSafe technology. It offers faster wireless charging speeds and improved compatibility.

– MagSafe: MagSafe is Apple’s proprietary magnetic wireless charging technology used in its iPhone products.

– Certification: In this context, certification refers to the confirmation that Anker’s MagGo accessories meet the standards set by the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) Qi2 charging standard.

