Anker Introduces New ‘Prime’ Accessories with Fast-Charging Capabilities

Anker has launched a new lineup of accessories called ‘Prime’ that includes a multi-port USB-C charger and a dockable battery bank. These accessories are designed to fast-charge laptops at up to 140W.

The flagship product in the Prime lineup is the Anker Prime 240W GaN Desktop Charger. It supports fast-charging for multiple devices, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, with its 140W charging capability. This charger is available for pre-order on Amazon and Anker’s website for $199.99, with shipping expected to start in mid-September.

Anker has also updated its PowerCore 24K battery bank, now featuring a larger 27,650mAh pack. The new 250-watt Anker Prime power bank can dock on top of a charging base that doubles as a 100-watt desktop charger. Additionally, the battery bank supports a new Anker mobile app that enables optimization of charging, monitoring charge status, and activating an audible alert from the battery. The battery bank can be pre-ordered on Amazon and Anker’s website for $179.99, with shipping scheduled between October 23rd and November 9th. The charging base is sold separately for $69.99 and will start shipping on August 11th.

For customers with different power needs, Anker offers smaller versions of the Prime power bank. There’s a 130-watt version for $89.99 and a middle-of-the-road 200-watt version for $129.99. Both models are compatible with the new charging base.

Anker is also releasing updated versions of its Prime chargers from last year. These include a 100-watt wall wart with flippy power pins and two USB-C ports, as well as a single USB-A port for $84.99. There’s also a lighter 67W version available for $59.99. Both chargers can be purchased with a 10% discount using coupon codes provided on Anker’s website.

Finally, Anker has introduced a new version of its power station that supports total charging capacity of 140W and features a status screen. This upgraded power station is priced at $109.99 and is available on Amazon and Anker’s website.