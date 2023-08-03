Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC: Affordable Wireless Earbuds with Impressive Features

What can you expect from a $100 set of wireless earbuds? If they’re the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, the answer is a whole lot. The Liberty 4 NC not only check all the boxes of must-have features but also exceed expectations with their thoughtful design, great sound quality, impressive noise-canceling, very good call quality, superb battery life, and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity.

Despite being a step-down model compared to the more expensive Liberty 4, the Liberty 4 NC offer incredible value for their price. They are a worthy upgrade from the Soundcore Life P3 and stand as a strong competitor in the stem-based earbuds market.

Anker has made significant strides in design with the Liberty 4 NC. The packaging is fully recyclable, made of cardboard and paper, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability. The charging case is pocketable and opens easily with a press of a button. The earbuds themselves are comfortable to wear, although they may move around slightly during vigorous activities.

The touch controls on the Liberty 4 NC are responsive and user-friendly, with reassurance feedback tones. The Soundcore app provides extensive customization options, allowing users to assign functions to different gestures on each earbud. The addition of wear sensors enables auto-pause and resume features, as well as preventing accidental touch controls when not wearing the earbuds.

One of the standout features of the Liberty 4 NC is the active noise cancellation (ANC). While they may not match the performance of higher-end models like the Apple AirPods Pro 2, the ANC on the Liberty 4 NC is highly effective, reducing ambient sound by up to 98.5%. Anker offers various ANC modes and settings, including adaptive ANC with environment detection and manual adjustment sliders.

The Liberty 4 NC come with four included sizes of eartips, and the Soundcore companion app offers an eartip fit test to ensure the best fit for individual users. Overall, the Liberty 4 NC deliver exceptional value and performance for the price, making them a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking high-quality wireless earbuds.