AnkerMake Launches M5C 3D Printer at an Affordable Price

AnkerMake, the 3D printing branch of Anker, has introduced its latest product, the M5C. Priced at $399, the M5C offers similar performance to its predecessor, the M5, which retails for $699.

To achieve the lower price point, AnkerMake made a few substantial changes to the M5C. They removed the AI camera and LED screen that were present in the M5, consolidating all controls into the accompanying app. However, the M5C features a programmable one-click button that can be assigned different automated tasks, such as pausing a print for color change or completing the 49-point leveling process. Multiple tasks can be programmed into the button simultaneously, utilizing different button presses.

Notably, the M5C includes an all-metal hot end, enabling the printing of materials that require higher heat. The heated bed can reach temperatures of up to 100 degrees Celsius, making ABS printing possible. The M5C also maintains the theoretical top speed of 500mm/s, although achieving this speed may be challenging, as discovered during testing of the M5.

An additional improvement of the M5C is that it comes pre-assembled, eliminating the need for manual assembly. This not only simplifies the setup process but also enhances the stability of the printer, resulting in higher-quality prints. Furthermore, the incorporation of AnkerMake’s PowerBoost 2.0 technology ensures faster printing speeds.

The AnkerMake M5C is available for purchase starting August 1, 2023, on the official AnkerMake website and Amazon. Customers have the option to buy just the 3D printer for $399 or choose a bundle that includes filament.