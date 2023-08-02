Anita Sarkeesian Announces the End of Feminist Frequency Due to Burnout

Anita Sarkeesian, the founder of Feminist Frequency, has announced that she will be ending the organization due to burnout. Sarkeesian has been actively involved in feminist critique of the video game industry for over a decade. Through her YouTube series, Tropes vs. Women in Video Games, and other initiatives, she has brought attention to the representation of women in games and has helped to bring the language of feminism into the gaming space.

Feminist Frequency’s impact on the industry cannot be ignored. While there is still progress to be made, the organization’s criticism has led to developers listening and taking action. Feminist Frequency has worked with studios and developers, making a tangible impact on the industry. The organization has also provided support programs, such as the Games and Online Harassment Hotline, which will continue until the end of September.

This is not the first time Sarkeesian has considered shutting down Feminist Frequency, but this time it is sticking. Apart from the need for rest and recovery, Sarkeesian believes that there is value in ending projects naturally, without a catastrophic ending. She believes it is important to move on to new things and take risks that challenge us.

Feminist Frequency’s legacy is two-fold. On one hand, there are the unique video essays and criticism on Sarkeesian’s YouTube channel. These videos have garnered millions of views and have been influential in promoting more inclusive portrayals of women in games. On the other hand, the organization has provided external training and support programs that have made a lasting impact.

Sarkeesian’s work has informed the industry and influenced others to follow suit. It has also been referenced in academia, where it continues to influence students. While Feminist Frequency may be coming to an end, its impact will remain, pushing for a more inclusive and diverse gaming landscape.