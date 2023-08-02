Anita Sarkeesian Announces Closure of Feminist Frequency after 15 Years

Anita Sarkeesian, the executive director of Feminist Frequency, has revealed that the nonprofit organization will be shutting down after 15 years of operation due to exhaustion and burnout. The decision includes the complete closure of all its operations in 2024.

Feminist Frequency gained recognition through its YouTube series, which focused on analyzing the portrayal of women in games and media. In 2020, the organization also launched the Games and Online Harassment Hotline, a service aimed at providing support to game developers.

Sarkeesian acknowledged the impact of their work, stating that they brought about essential changes in the industry, challenging the status quo and delivering content during the early days of video punditry. While they weren’t the first voices to address the issue of inclusion in gaming, they played a significant role in fostering a community that held great importance for its members.

Sarkeesian also spoke about the online harassment she faced as a result of the organization’s critique of the games industry’s portrayal and treatment of women. Reflecting on the constant harassment, she expressed both a sense of pride that conversations about online abuse have become commonplace and the unfortunate reality that this has taken a toll on her health and well-being.

The efforts of the Feminist Frequency organization were recognized when they received a Peabody award for their work in combatting harassment in the games industry.