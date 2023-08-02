CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Feminist Frequency to Cease Operations in 2024

Aug 2, 2023
After almost 15 years, feminist game critic Anita Sarkeesian’s non-profit organization, Feminist Frequency, will be closing its doors in early 2024. Sarkeesian stated that she is experiencing endless burnout and exhaustion from managing the site, making it unsustainable in the long run.

Feminist Frequency made a significant impact in its early years, coinciding with Sarkeesian’s Tropes v. Women in Video Games video series. It sparked discussions about the portrayal of women in games and the treatment of women in the industry, but also faced controversy and harassment targeted at Sarkeesian and other women in the field.

The organization served as a platform for promoting diversity and raising awareness about sexism and discrimination in the gaming industry. It even established initiatives like the Games and Online Harassment Hotline, which will cease main operations later this month.

In the official press release, Sarkeesian expressed pride in Feminist Frequency’s accomplishments over the years. However, she admitted that the constant growth of the organization took a toll on her personal boundaries and her team’s workload. Reflecting on the harassment she and others experienced, Sarkeesian highlighted the value of discussing online abuse but emphasized that it had negatively impacted her health and well-being.

The press release also mentioned that the accountability support program, ReSpec, would continue offering resources for individuals seeking to embrace accountability and change. The Feminist Frequency Radio podcast, hosted by Kat Spada, will also continue, along with the availability of the Tropes v. Women video series.

It is important to note that as of August 1, Feminist Frequency is no longer accepting donations.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

