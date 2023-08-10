CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Maximizing Bell-making in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
Maximizing Bell-making in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Three years after its release, players are still discovering new ways to maximize their earnings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A recent post on Reddit revealed a get-rich-quick strategy involving donation boxes, which does not involve cheating, glitches, or game mods.

The donation box is a furniture item introduced in the 2.0 update. To learn how to craft it, players need to spend 800 Nook Miles and gather four wood and softwood for construction. The purpose of the donation box is to allow visitors to tip island caretakers. Both the player and their visitors can contribute up to 1,000 Bells per “donation,” and the maximum capacity of the box is 99,000 Bells.

The key to maximizing profits lies in selling the donation box at Nook’s Cranny when it is the day’s “hot item.” The player should wait for the sign outside the store to indicate this. By selling the box on a hot day, players can earn double its value, including the Bells contained inside. It is important to speak with the shopkeepers, Timmy and Tommy, and not simply place the box in the drop-off container to benefit from the hot item bonus.

According to the Reddit post, one user was able to earn nearly 200,000 Bells from a single donation box sale on a hot day. Another user mentioned earning “only” 600,000 Bells due to exhaustion from making numerous 1,000 Bells deposits.

To further exploit this strategy, players can keep multiple donation boxes on their island and regularly contribute Bells to them. This allows for the possibility of selling multiple hot items in a day. Additionally, players can retrieve the Bells from the donation boxes if they require extra funds.

In conclusion, selling donation boxes on hot days can be a highly profitable hack in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. By implementing the advice of Reddit commenters, players can become savvy entrepreneurs and maximize their earnings in the game.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

A Popular Twitch Streamer Chooses to Quit Lewd Content Platforms for Mental Health and Relationship Stability

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Square Enix Announces Release Date for Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bug: Wizard Unable to Level Up Due to Knowing Every Spell

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

AI Recipes Gone Wrong: The Hazards of Using Generative AI for Cooking

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Predicting Subtypes of Parkinson’s Disease Using Machine Learning

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Researchers Confirm Structure and Properties of Transition Metal-Nitrenoid Intermediate in Catalytic Reactions

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Top 5 Accounting Software Solutions for Global Telecommunications Companies

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments