CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Devolver Digital Delays Multiple Game Releases to 2024

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Devolver Digital Delays Multiple Game Releases to 2024

Devolver Digital has announced that several of their upcoming game releases have been delayed from their original 2023 release windows to 2024. The announcement was made during a digital event called “Devolver Delayed,” where the company revealed which games would be missing their scheduled release dates.

Among the games affected by the delay are “Anger Foot,” “Pepper Grinder,” “The Plucky Squire,” “Stick it to the Stickman,” and “Skate Story.” Previously expected to be released in 2023, these games will now be launched in 2024.

While the specific reasons for the delays were not mentioned in the announcement, it is not uncommon for game developers to require more time for development and polishing. This additional time allows for bug fixing, gameplay adjustments, and overall improvements to the gaming experience.

Devolver Digital is a well-known publisher and developer of indie games, with a track record of releasing unique and critically acclaimed titles. Their portfolio includes popular games like “Hotline Miami,” “Enter the Gungeon,” and “Katana ZERO.”

Fans of these upcoming games will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on them, but it’s likely that the delay will result in a better overall gaming experience. In the meantime, Devolver Digital continues to support and release other exciting indie titles, so fans can still look forward to new games from the company during the wait.

Watch the full “Devolver Delayed” video for more information on the affected game releases.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Street Fighter 6 Collaborates with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Magic: The Gathering to Release Fallout-Themed Commander Decks in 2024

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Lenovo Offers MSI Suprim Liquid X GeForce RTX 4090 GPU for Under $1600

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy F34, a Rebranded Version of Galaxy M34, Exclusively for India

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Tips for Decluttering Your Home

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

AI and Cybersecurity: Protecting National Interests in the Digital Age

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Developing and Testing HPC and AI Applications Made Easier with QCT DevCloud Program

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments