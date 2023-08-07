Devolver Digital Delays Multiple Game Releases to 2024

Devolver Digital has announced that several of their upcoming game releases have been delayed from their original 2023 release windows to 2024. The announcement was made during a digital event called “Devolver Delayed,” where the company revealed which games would be missing their scheduled release dates.

Among the games affected by the delay are “Anger Foot,” “Pepper Grinder,” “The Plucky Squire,” “Stick it to the Stickman,” and “Skate Story.” Previously expected to be released in 2023, these games will now be launched in 2024.

While the specific reasons for the delays were not mentioned in the announcement, it is not uncommon for game developers to require more time for development and polishing. This additional time allows for bug fixing, gameplay adjustments, and overall improvements to the gaming experience.

Devolver Digital is a well-known publisher and developer of indie games, with a track record of releasing unique and critically acclaimed titles. Their portfolio includes popular games like “Hotline Miami,” “Enter the Gungeon,” and “Katana ZERO.”

Fans of these upcoming games will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on them, but it’s likely that the delay will result in a better overall gaming experience. In the meantime, Devolver Digital continues to support and release other exciting indie titles, so fans can still look forward to new games from the company during the wait.

Watch the full “Devolver Delayed” video for more information on the affected game releases.