Android’s “Unknown Tracker Alerts” to Detect AirTags Being Rolled Out

Android’s new feature, “Unknown tracker alerts,” which detects Apple AirTags that may have been placed on you without your knowledge, is now being widely rolled out. When someone else’s tracker device is detected to be traveling with you and out of Bluetooth range from the owner, an unknown tracker alert is sent.

To check if this feature is enabled on your device, go to your phone’s Settings app and navigate to “Safety & Emergency” on Android 12 and newer, or “Personal safety” on Android 11 and older. Look for the “Unknown tracker alerts” menu. The feature is rolling out through Google Play services and is available on Android 6.0+ devices.

Currently, the feature only works to detect Apple AirTags, but it might expand to other tracker devices in the future. The “Allow alerts” switch is turned on by default, and disabling it means your phone will no longer automatically scan for trackers traveling with you. Any previously detected trackers will be immediately deleted.

You can still manually scan for trackers at any time, but the results of the manual scan are not saved. Google clarifies that the trackers found in a manual scan might not have been traveling with you but are currently near you, possibly temporarily out of Bluetooth range.

Your location data is encrypted on your device and is not shared with Google or other users. When you receive a “Tracker traveling with you” notification, you can tap on it to open a map showing the travel history. You can also play a sound to help locate the tracker, which will not notify the owner. Safety instructions and next steps are provided, including taking a screenshot of the map, as the tracker alerts are deleted after 48 hours. There are also instructions on how to disable the feature by removing the battery.

Overall, this new feature aims to enhance user privacy and security by detecting and alerting users to the presence of potential tracking devices.