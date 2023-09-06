Google Unveils Redesigned Logos for Android Operating System

Google has unveiled redesigned logos for its Android operating system and its associated elements. The last redesign took place in 2019 when Google changed the colors and names of the OS to make them more accessible. This time, the redesign aims to reflect the global population of three billion Android devices and align with Google’s brand palette. The new logo features a capital A added to the existing Android logo, creating a more balanced and complementary appearance when placed next to Google’s logo.

Jason Fournier, director of Android Consumer Brand Management, explained that the updated logo and font aim to better communicate the relationship between Android devices and Google’s apps and services. The logo update also extends to the “Bugdroid,” the cartoonish robot that represents the Android operating system. The Bugdroid has been given a completely new 3D look, adding more dimension and character. Google has introduced various variations of the Bugdroid, including rainbow, furry, glitterball, construction-helmet-wearing, and punk/mohawk options.

The redesigned logos aim to showcase the diversity that Google values. Despite the tight relationship between Android and Google, it is worth noting that open source versions of Android exist, allowing users to run Android without Google apps. However, few handset manufacturers attempt to do so. The new logos for Android and the Bugdroid are expected to provide a more modern and versatile representation of the operating system, reflecting its open, iterative, and inclusive nature.

