Google Working on “Link Your Devices” Feature for Android

Google is reportedly developing a new “Link Your Devices” feature for Android that aims to enhance the sharing of features between Android phones, tablets, and other devices.

While the ability to link devices together is not new, Android has been lacking some standard features that are available in other mobile operating systems. For example, Apple allows users to launch a hotspot on their phone from a nearby iPad or move a phone call from an iPhone to an iPad. Samsung, OnePlus, and other manufacturers have also implemented similar functionalities for their devices.

Currently, Android does not provide these features natively, including on Pixel devices. Although Google allows launching a hotspot from a Chromebook, this limitation becomes problematic as Google expands into new form factors like the Pixel Tablet.

However, it seems that this is about to change. @Nail_Sadykov spotted a new “Link Your Devices” menu within Android, which is not yet live but serves as a preview of upcoming features. The menu will serve as a hub for features that work across multiple Android devices using the same Google account.

So far, the menu only lists the “Call switching” feature, which allows users to switch between devices for phone calls. Mishaal Rahman suggests that “Internet sharing,” based on hotspot functionality, will also be included in the future.

Once launched, the menu will be accessible under “Devices & sharing” in the Google account menu. The exact release date for this feature remains uncertain, as it has not been spotted in previous Android 14 releases. It is possible that Google may introduce it in a future Feature Drop for Pixel devices.

As Google aims to attract iPhone users and enhance the features of Android, the implementation of the “Link Your Devices” feature would be a significant step forward in improving device connectivity and user experience within the Android ecosystem.