Google Files App Now Allows Folder Sharing Through Nearby Share

Google is reportedly adding a new feature to the Google Files app called Nearby Share, allowing users to share entire folders from their Android devices to other Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs. This feature was discovered by journalist Mishaal Rahman, who often uncovers new features in the Android operating system.

To share a folder, users simply need to long-press on the desired folder in the Files app and tap the Nearby Share icon. This new addition is expected to be a useful time-saving feature as it enables users to share multiple files without having to select each individual one. By tapping the folder and sharing it with the recipient device, Android will handle the rest.

This enhancement moves Nearby Share one step closer to becoming a viable competitor to Apple’s AirDrop, as the ability to share entire folders has been available on iPhones for some time.

Although it is unclear how new this feature is, it appears to have gone unnoticed until now. Some users may already have access to folder-sharing on their phones, as Rahman mentions that it may have been spotted as early as May. However, Google Files does have a limitation of a 1,000-file maximum for Nearby Share.

It should be noted that folder sharing is likely exclusive to the Google Files app and may not be available in other file managers, such as Samsung’s.

For those unfamiliar with Nearby Share, a guide on how to use it on Android is available. It is also possible to use Nearby Share to send files between Android and Windows devices, although it requires some initial setup.

Overall, this update to the Google Files app is a significant improvement that enhances the file-sharing capabilities of Android devices.