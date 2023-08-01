Android Auto Connection Issues Reported by Google Pixel Owners

There have been recent reports of connection issues with Android Auto experienced by Google Pixel owners. These issues have surfaced over the past week, causing either a failure to connect to Android Auto (particularly when using wireless) or an inconsistent connection.

Multiple users on Reddit threads and Google’s support forums have mentioned that Android Auto has suddenly stopped working on their Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices. At present, there is no clear indication that these issues are linked to a specific Android Auto update, but they may be related to server-side factors. Some users have found that the problem persists even after rebooting or clearing app data, while others have had success in resolving it by rebooting their cars’ systems.

Although it is difficult to establish the extent of this issue, given that some Pixel devices continue to work flawlessly with Android Auto wirelessly, there have been numerous occurrences reported lately that suggest it is more than just a coincidence.

If you are experiencing any connection issues with Android Auto on your Pixel device, feel free to share your experience in the comments below.

