Chinese App Stores Comply with New Developer Clampdown, Apple App Store Remains in Question

The Chinese government has long maintained strict control over the availability of apps in the country, with popular platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram banned. In addition to these bans, the government has also targeted specific categories of apps, such as VPNs and generative AI apps. To further tighten its grip, a new law has been implemented that requires app developers to file business details with the Chinese government and have a local company or publisher in China.

Android app stores have responded to the new law by implementing filing systems to ensure compliance. Major app stores operated by Tencent, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have all issued notices to app publishers, stating that apps without sufficient paperwork will not be featured on their platforms. These Android app stores have successfully complied with the requirement.

However, the situation is different for Apple’s Chinese App Store. As of now, there is no indication that Apple has complied with the new law. The company has not disclosed how it will ensure compliance or how it plans to implement the necessary filing systems. It has yet to start checking apps’ filing status, according to AppInChina.

Apple has previously stated that it complies with the laws of the countries in which it operates, even in cases where the laws are controversial. For example, in 2017, Apple had to store iCloud data of Chinese customers in a local data center, partnering with a local company. While Apple claims that the data is encrypted and only it holds the keys, there are doubts about the effectiveness of these measures in China.

It is expected that Apple will eventually comply with the new law, given its track record of adherence to Chinese regulations. However, the fact that the company has not taken immediate action may indicate a slight resistance or a delay in compliance. Only time will tell how Apple’s App Store in China will navigate these new rules.

