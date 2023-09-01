OnePlus to Launch OxygenOS 14 with Enhanced Performance on September 25

OnePlus has announced that it will be releasing OxygenOS 14, its custom Android skin, on September 25. This update, which is based on the upcoming Android 14 OS, is expected to offer smoother performance and enhance the user experience.

One of the key highlights of OxygenOS 14 is the introduction of the “Trinity Engine.” This engine aims to optimize the synergy between hardware and software, promising improved power efficiency and multitasking capabilities. It includes features such as CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. The result is a faster and smoother user experience.

OnePlus has also released a list of devices that will be receiving the Android 14 OS update. The OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus 10 Pro are among the first wave of smartphones set to receive the update. OnePlus is actively working with testers to refine the operating system before its global release.

While specific details about the Android 14 update for other OnePlus devices remain undisclosed, there are rumors that even recently launched devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Nord 3 Lite will receive the update. These devices align with OnePlus’ policy of providing new Android OS versions to newer models. However, the timeline for the Android 14 rollout on these devices is still unknown.

There is speculation that older OnePlus models such as the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8T may also be eligible for the Android 14 OS update, but this has not been confirmed. OnePlus is expected to provide more details on the timeline for Android 14 at the end of September.

Overall, OnePlus users can look forward to the upcoming OxygenOS 14 update, which promises enhanced performance and a smoother user experience. Stay tuned for further updates on OnePlus’ plans for Android 14.

