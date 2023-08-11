Google Introduces Unknown Tracker Alerts for Android Devices

Google has started rolling out a new feature called ‘Unknown Tracker Alerts’ to Android users. This feature will notify users if an unknown tracker has been placed on their device or if someone else’s tracking device has been separated and is traveling with another person.

To check if the feature is available on your Android device, go to Settings > Safety & Emergency (on Android 12 and newer) or Personal Safety (on Android 11 or older). Here, you will find a menu for ‘Unknown Tracker Alerts’. This feature is being rolled out through Google Play Services on devices running Android 6.0 or newer.

The alert notifications for unknown trackers will be automatically deleted after 48 hours. Currently, the feature is live on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the US and other regions. It can only detect Apple AirTags at the moment, but support for other trackers is expected in the future.

By default, the ‘Allow Alerts’ option will be enabled. However, if you choose to turn it off, your phone will no longer automatically scan for trackers that are traveling with you. Previously deleted trackers will be immediately removed, and users can manually perform a 10-second scan at any time.

Google emphasizes that the presence of trackers during a normal scan does not necessarily mean they have been traveling with you. The location data on your device is encrypted and not shared with Google or any other parties.

When you receive a ‘Tracker Traveling With You’ notification, you can view your travel history on a map. You also have the option to play a sound to locate the tracker and notify the owner. Additionally, the notification provides safety instructions and advises taking a screenshot of the map since tracker alerts are deleted after 48 hours. Instructions on how to turn off the tracker by removing the battery are also provided.