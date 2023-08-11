Google Rolls Out Unknown Tracker Alerts Feature for Android Users

Google has announced the rollout of the ‘Unknown Tracker Alerts’ feature for Android users. This feature will notify users if someone has placed an unknown tracker on them. Additionally, the alert will be sent when someone else’s tracking device is separated from them and found to be traveling with another person.

To check if the feature is running on your Android device, go to Settings > Safety & Emergency (on Android 12 and newer OS) or Personal Safety (on Android 11 or older). You will find a new menu for ‘Unknown Tracker Alerts’. This new feature will be available on devices running Android 6.0 or newer versions through Google Play Services.

The tracker alerts will be automatically deleted after 48 hours. The feature is currently live on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the US and other regions. At present, it can only detect Apple AirTags, but it is expected to expand its capabilities in the near future.

By default, the ‘Allow Alerts’ option will be enabled. However, Google reminds users that if they turn this feature off, their phone will no longer automatically scan for trackers that are traveling with them.

Previously deleted trackers will be immediately removed. Users can manually perform a 10-second scan at any time, and the scan results will not be saved. Google ensures that location data is encrypted on the user’s device and is not shared with Google or other parties.

When users tap the ‘Tracker Traveling With You’ notification, they will be shown a map to view their travel history. They can also play a sound to track the tracker and notify the owner. The ‘Next Steps’ option provides safety instructions if they have been tagged with a tracker, including taking a screenshot of the map as the tracker alerts are deleted after 48 hours. The instructions also explain how to turn off the tracker by removing the battery.