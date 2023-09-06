Android 14 Release Date Possibly Delayed to October

According to recent reports, the release date of Android 14 may be pushed back to next month. Originally, Google was expected to release the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) source code for its next Android operating system on Tuesday. However, Android expert Mishaal Rahman has revealed that it is now likely to arrive in October, alongside the launch of the Google Pixel 8 series of smartphones.

The decision to delay the release was made “very late,” and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were anticipating the code to be released on Tuesday. The new release date for Android 14 is speculated to align with the introduction of the Pixel 8 series. In previous years, Google has typically released the source code for its next Android version ahead of the debut of its new smartphones. For instance, Android 13 and its source code were released in September last year, while the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were announced the following month.

In addition to this news, Google has unveiled a new three-dimensional Android logo that will start appearing on Android devices in the coming months. The logo features an updated bug droid with a three-dimensional body, and the “Android” name is now capitalized.

On a separate note, Google has announced the rollout of its latest quarterly Feature Drop update. The update introduces several new features, including an Image Q&A on Lookout feature that provides audio descriptions for images and allows users to ask follow-up questions. The At a Glance widget has also been enhanced with AI features to display details about upcoming flights, weather, and other important information on the home screen.

Furthermore, Google is launching support for unknown tracker alerts, enabling Android users to detect and prevent unwanted Bluetooth trackers from tracking their location. Gmail users will have access to a new translation feature for emails, while WhatsApp users can now access their chats directly from their Wear OS smartwatch.

Although the specific release date for Android 14 is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to arrive with the Pixel 8 series in October, bringing along exciting new features and enhancements for Android users.

