Google Reportedly Delays Release of Android 14 to October 4, 2023

According to recent reports, Google has decided to postpone the release of Android 14, with the stable version now expected to launch on October 4, 2023. The initial release date was set for September 5, but the delay has left tech enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the new Android update.

The delay was first brought to light by Android researcher Mishaal Rahman. The Android 14 stable release to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) was originally planned for early September, just before the Labor Day holiday in the United States. However, the release was pushed back for undisclosed reasons.

This unexpected change in the release schedule comes after the release of Android 14 Beta 5 on August 23. It was widely anticipated that the stable update would follow soon after Beta 5, as previous iterations of Android typically only had up to Beta 4 before reaching platform stability.

While the precise cause of the delay remains unknown, some speculate that there may be issues with the operating system, which prompted the surprise release of Beta 5. As a result, the Android 14 stable release will reportedly coincide with the unveiling of Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 on October 4.

It is worth noting that Google may still release the Android 14 AOSP update before the October 4 event, although there is no official confirmation of the release date for the latest Android operating system.

In addition to the delay in the Android 14 release, there is also uncertainty regarding the availability of the Pixel 8 series in the Indian market. While Google launched the Pixel 7 in India, earlier models such as the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 did not make it to the country. The Pixel 6 did not launch due to supply issues, as indicated by the tech giant. The availability of the Pixel 8 series in India may depend on the performance of the Pixel 7 series in terms of sales.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously mentioned that the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6 received a positive response in terms of sales. However, specific information about the markets where these devices performed well is limited. Therefore, more information regarding the Indian market availability of the Pixel 8 series is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

