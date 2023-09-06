Google Releases Android 14 Beta 5.3 with Bug Fixes

Google has released Android 14 Beta 5.3, the third bug fixer in the current cycle, for all Pixel devices. This latest update suggests that the stable release may be further delayed.

The new patch, UPB5.230623.009, includes nine fixes for Pixel phones, as well as the Pixel Fold and Tablet. Notably, Google has reverted back to a single build for this update. The August 2023 security patch remains in place, and it is likely that the next release will introduce the September security patch.

Among the fixes included in this release are improvements to app stability after a CallStyle notification, fixes for issues causing call or carrier service interruptions, and an optimization to the system’s CPU restrictions on background apps. Additionally, the update addresses issues with SurfaceFlinger that were impacting system performance.

For Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices, the patch resolves issues such as an invisible taskbar when interacting with it and animation stuttering on animated wallpapers when launching apps. It also fixes misalignment of the interface layout during Home screen customization, as well as a flickering clock on the lock screen.

Overall, these fixes aim to improve system stability and performance across all supported devices.

The Android 14 Beta 5.3 update with the August 2023 security patch is available for various Pixel devices, including the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. Users enrolled in the Android Beta Program and running the latest Beta 5 builds will receive an over-the-air update (OTA) to Android 14 Beta 5.3.

Source: Google