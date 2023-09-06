Android 14 Beta 5.3: Bug Fixes and Improvements

The latest build of Android 14 beta, labeled as Beta 5.3, has been released. While the public release is still pending, this new beta version brings along several bug fixes and improvements. It is an important update that addresses various issues and enhances the overall stability and performance of the Android operating system.

One of the significant fixes included in Android 14 Beta 5.3 is related to app crashes. Previously, there was an issue where apps crashed in certain cases after a CallStyle notification was posted. This problem has been rectified in the new build, ensuring a smoother experience for users.

In addition, the update also addresses call and carrier service interruptions. Several fixes have been implemented to resolve various issues that were causing disruptions in call quality and carrier services. These fixes will contribute to a more reliable and seamless communication experience for Android users.

Furthermore, the new beta version includes improvements in system performance. Issues with SurfaceFlinger, a component responsible for rendering graphical content on Android devices, were causing a loss in system performance. Android 14 Beta 5.3 fixes these issues, resulting in a more efficient and smooth system operation.

The update also addresses specific issues on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices. Previously, users faced problems such as an invisible taskbar, stuttering animation on animated wallpapers, misaligned interface layout while customizing the Home Screen, and flickering clock on the lock screen. With Android 14 Beta 5.3, these issues have been solved, enhancing the user experience on these devices.

Furthermore, the new beta version focuses on system stability and performance improvements. Various issues that were impacting the overall stability of the system have been resolved, resulting in a more reliable and seamless user experience.

While the Android 14 Beta 5.3 is not yet available for public release, it can be downloaded by beta program participants. The beta version is compatible with several Pixel devices, including Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

With the release of Android 14 Beta 5.3, users can expect a more stable and efficient Android experience. The update addresses various issues and provides fixes that enhance system performance and reliability. As the public release approaches, Android users can look forward to an improved and optimized Android operating system.

Sources:

Android Developers