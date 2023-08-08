Android 13 August Update Rolls Out for Google Pixel Devices

The Android 13 August update is now rolling out for several Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold. This update addresses a total of 39 security issues, ranging from high to critical vulnerabilities. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five additional security fixes, with separate builds for Japan, T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US), and Verizon & MVNOs (US).

The Android 13 August update brings various improvements and bug fixes to the supported Pixel devices. Among the fixes included in the update are a resolution to an occasional issue causing Bluetooth keyboards to not connect, a fix for certain Live Wallpapers displaying incorrectly in different device orientations, a fix for the lock screen occasionally not responding, and a fix for the home screen launcher search input occasionally not registering.

For the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, there are additional fixes specific to those devices. The update for the Pixel Fold includes a fix for occasional flickering or glitches while in Hub Mode. Meanwhile, the Pixel Tablet update introduces improvements that address specific issues for that device.

Google recommends that Pixel device owners install the Android 13 August update as soon as it becomes available to ensure their devices are up to date with the latest security patches and bug fixes. Users can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System update on their Pixel devices.