Apple Cutting iPhone 15 Production

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 next month, but rumors are circulating that the company has encountered problems with the mass production of certain components, including the display and cameras. Analyst Jeff Pu suggests that Apple is already reducing production of the new phones.

In a note to investors, Pu reveals that Apple plans to manufacture 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year, down from the previous estimate of 83 million. The analyst cites two reasons for this adjustment. Firstly, there are supply issues that continue to impact the mass production of the iPhone 15. Delays are anticipated for components such as Sony’s camera sensors, the new titanium frame for the Pro models, and the thinner bezel display.

Secondly, Pu believes that Apple has revised its sales estimates due to concerns about demand. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors, potentially resulting in weaker demand. The analyst explains that the production cut before the launch is not a positive sign, and the potential price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could dampen overall demand.

In Apple’s fiscal Q3 2023 report, iPhone sales revenue fell from $40.67 billion to $39.67 billion. CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that while the company has seen success in some regions, iPhone sales in the US, its main market, have declined.

Looking ahead, Pu also shares some information about the expected features of the iPhone 16 Pro models, which are anticipated to launch in late 2024. He mentions that Apple is in negotiations with suppliers for Wi-Fi 7 chips, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and updated Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband chips.

Rumors suggest that Apple might hold a special event on September 12 or 13 to unveil the iPhone 15.