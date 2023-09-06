GoPro Finally Developing New 360-Degree Camera, the GoPro Max

GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman has confirmed that a new 360-degree camera, the GoPro Max, is currently in development and will be worth the wait. This announcement comes after a long period of neglect for the Max line, with the original GoPro Max being released back in October 2019.

While details regarding the upcoming camera’s availability remain sparse, GoPro has chosen not to comment on the matter. However, it is hoped that the camera will be released before the start of the ski season.

GoPro was one of the pioneers in the consumer 360-degree camera market, having released the $699 Fusion in 2017. Prior to that, GoPro had also produced a six-camera rig called Omni, which required users to have six identical GoPros to capture 360 or VR videos. These options were not ideal at the time.

The GoPro Max, along with the Insta360 One X, made 360-degree video more accessible by eliminating the need for manual stitching on a desktop. However, while Insta360 has continued to innovate in the 360-degree video market with features such as modular cameras, 1-inch sensors, HDR capabilities, and user-friendly mobile software, GoPro has fallen behind.

The lack of features like selfie mode and fun transitions on the GoPro Max has contributed to its neglect. Although the Max still captures high-quality video, it is clear that GoPro must now play catch up with its competitors in the 360-degree camera market.

Overall, the confirmation of a new GoPro Max camera is welcome news for GoPro enthusiasts who have been eagerly awaiting an update to this line. With the promise of it being “worth the wait,” hopefully, GoPro will deliver a product that can compete with the advancements made by other companies in the 360-degree video space.

Sources:

– By Vjeran Pavic, a supervising video producer and reviewer for gadgets and photography gear. He has over a decade of experience as a reporter and photojournalist, previously at Recode.