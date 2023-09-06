Samsung Releases One UI Watch 5 Update for Galaxy Watch 4 and 5

Samsung has recently rolled out the One UI Watch 5 update for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineups in select regions, including the USA and Europe. This firmware update introduces several new changes and additions to enhance the user experience.

One of the notable updates is the introduction of two new tiles: Battery and Timer. The Battery tile provides users with an informative display of battery percentages for connected devices such as smartwatches, smartphones, Galaxy Buds, and the Buds charging case. On the other hand, the Timer tile allows users to start timers directly from the home screen without launching the Timer app. It includes pre-defined timers of 5, 10, and 15 minutes, as well as a customizable option.

Another significant update comes to the existing Buds Controller tile. This tile now features a new button that allows users to easily toggle 360-degree audio on or off with a tap on the Galaxy Watch screen. Alongside noise and touch controls, users can now enjoy a more immersive audio experience.

It is important to note that the availability of the One UI Watch 5 update varies by market. However, those who are eager to access these features can opt for the Galaxy Watch 6, as it guarantees immediate access to the update. Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro still offers exclusive features, including superior battery life, slightly better exercise tracking, and an exotic titanium build.

In conclusion, the One UI Watch 5 update brings exciting new features to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series. With the addition of the Battery and Timer tiles, as well as the upgraded Buds Controller, users can enjoy improved functionality and convenience on their smartwatches.

