Thronefall: A Cleverly Designed and Fun Tower Defense Strategy Game

Thronefall, the latest game from indie studio Grizzly Games, is a blocky, saturated aesthetic tower defense strategy game that is both cleverly designed and fun to play. It distills the tower defense formula into its compelling essentials, allowing players to experience the genre without feeling overwhelmed by extraneous details.

In Thronefall, you control a lone commander on horseback and build up a small kingdom while defending against waves of increasingly difficult enemies. The game starts out simple, but as you progress, new enemy types and complex maps present new challenges to overcome.

The game’s aesthetic is reminiscent of Kingdom: New Lands and Two Crowns, with a top-down, low-poly style. However, Thronefall emphasizes minimalism and streamlines gameplay. You only need to manage three factors: gold, upgrades, and soldiers. During the day, you spend gold to build and upgrade structures such as houses, farms, walls, watchtowers, and barracks. These structures generate revenue, improve defenses, and allow you to recruit different types of units.

Managing your resources becomes a balancing act, as you need to invest in revenue-generating buildings while also ensuring your defenses are strong enough to withstand enemy attacks. You need to plan ahead and make strategic decisions without getting overwhelmed by excessive possibilities.

At night, you face off against mobs of different unit types coming from multiple directions. Your armies will automatically target the closest enemies, but you can also direct them manually. Your commander plays a crucial role in combat, attacking enemies, taking damage, and buffing nearby units if certain upgrades are unlocked.

Thronefall’s gameplay is rewarding and forgiving. Units slowly replenish for free, and destroyed buildings are automatically resurrected at full health the next day. While you may lose revenue from destroyed buildings, there are no other negative consequences for being overrun as long as your central castle remains intact.

The game offers additional perks and mutators that unlock as you play, increasing the difficulty and providing opportunities to maximize your high score. Despite the increasing complexity, Thronefall maintains a breezy and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Grizzly Games created Thronefall with the intention of providing a wholesome and deep gaming experience without requiring excessive time commitment. The game strikes a balance between challenging strategy games and hands-off city builders, focusing on rewarding smart decisions rather than punishing mistakes.

In conclusion, Thronefall is a well-designed tower defense strategy game that offers a minimalist aesthetic, clever gameplay mechanics, and a rewarding experience for fans of the genre.