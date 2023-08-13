CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Super Smash Con 2023’s Super Smash Bros. Character Usage Stats for Ultimate and Melee

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
One of the biggest Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year, Super Smash Con 2023, has almost 5,000 players competing this weekend. Over 2,600 signed up for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate while 850 did the same for Super Smash Bros. Melee.

In terms of character usage, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently dominated by the character Steve. Out of the top 64 players in the tournament, eight of them used Steve as their main character. Olimar came in second with three players using him as their main. Other characters like Kazuya, Corrin, Zero Suit Samus, Diddy Kong, Snake, and Palutena were also represented by three competitors each.

On the other hand, for Super Smash Bros. Melee, Fox is the most popular character. Out of the top 32 players in the tournament, 11 of them used Fox as their main character. Falco and Sheik were also popular choices, represented by four players each. Marth was used by three players in the top 32.

It’s interesting to note that certain characters were not used at all in both tournaments. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, characters like Pokémon Trainer and Sora were not used by any player. Similarly, in Super Smash Bros. Melee, characters like Donkey Kong, Dr. Mario, Luigi, and others were not chosen by any player either.

These character usage stats provide insights into the current metagames of both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee. With such a diverse range of characters being used, it’s clear that players have different strategies and preferences when it comes to competing in these tournaments.

