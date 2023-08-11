App Danger Project Helps Parents Assess Safety of Social Networking Apps

Brian Levine, a computer scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has designed a computational model that assesses customer reviews of social apps to help parents make quick decisions about their safety. Levine and his team of researchers have built a searchable website called the App Danger Project using artificial intelligence to evaluate the context of reviews containing words such as “child porn” or “pedo”. The website provides clear guidance on the safety of social networking apps by tallying user reviews about sexual predators and providing safety assessments of apps with negative reviews.

Predators have increasingly been using apps and online services to collect explicit images, leading to a rise in incidents known as sextortion. The FBI received 7,000 reports of children and teenagers being coerced into sending nude images and then being blackmailed for photographs or money. However, Apple and Google’s app stores do not offer keyword searches, making it difficult for parents to find warnings of inappropriate sexual conduct. The App Danger Project aims to complement other services that vet products’ suitability for children by identifying apps that are not doing enough to police users.

Levine and a team of computer scientists investigated the number of reviews warning of child sexual abuse across over 550 social networking apps distributed by Apple and Google. They found that a fifth of those apps had two or more complaints of child sexual abuse material, and 81 offerings had seven or more of those types of reviews. This investigation builds on previous reports of apps with complaints of unwanted sexual interactions.

Apple and Google take up to 30% of app store sales, and three apps with multiple user reports of sexual abuse generated $30 million in sales last year. Levine believes that these tech giants should provide more information about the risks posed by certain apps and better police those with a track record of abuse.

Both Apple and Google said they regularly scan user reviews with their own computational models and investigate allegations of child sexual abuse. They emphasized that user reviews alone are not always reliable enough to take action. However, the App Danger Project claimed to have found a significant number of reviews suggesting that the social networking app Hoop was unsafe for children. Hoop, which is now under new management, has implemented a content moderation system to strengthen user safety.