Your Old AMD Ryzen APUs Provide Decent Performance in AI Workloads After Conversion Into A GPU

In the era of AI, there has been a tremendous rise in the demand for GPUs like the H100, making it difficult for average consumers to acquire one. However, a Reddit user has come up with a unique solution by converting the AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen 5 4600G “Renoir” APU into a 16 GB GPU and using it for AI workloads on Linux.

To understand how the conversion was done, let’s first take a quick recap of the AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. It was considered one of the best APUs in the market and featured a 6C/12T configuration with the Radeon Vega iGPU. The APU supported “Shared Memory”, allowing the allocation of 50% of RAM capacity to the APU. In this case, the Reddit user had 32 GB DDR4 memory onboard, dedicating half of it to the processor.

Running AI workloads on a Ryzen APU posed another challenge. While desktop GPUs could utilize AMD’s ROCm platform to run AI applications on Linux, iGPUs required third-party packages to enable ROCm on APUs. The Reddit user successfully used ROCm to run various AI applications, from Tensorflow to PyTorch, on the Ryzen 5 4600G.

In a video demonstration, the Reddit user showcased the APU’s capability to handle AI workloads. Although the testing was limited to Stable Diffusion, the APU managed to generate a 512×512 image in around one minute and 50 seconds. While it may not match dedicated AI GPUs like the H100, this experiment highlights the untapped potential of Ryzen APUs. Considering that the latest Phoenix APUs offer even better performance, it opens up exciting possibilities.

This breakthrough is particularly noteworthy because it provides an affordable solution for the average consumer to fulfill their AI needs. With the Ryzen 5 4600G priced at $95, it offers impressive AI performance at a fraction of the cost of dedicated GPUs. This development could pave the way for more accessible AI capabilities in the future.