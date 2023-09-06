The AMD RX 7800 XT Graphics Card: Breaking the Inflation Trend

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card has been making waves in the market with its $500 price tag. While it may not stand out in terms of performance compared to its predecessor, the RX 6800 XT, which was released three years ago, its affordability is what sets it apart. In fact, when adjusted for inflation, the RX 6800 XT would have cost $762 in today’s money, making the RX 7800 XT a much more attractive option for consumers.

Reviewers have generally praised the RX 7800 XT for its price point, considering the recent trend of escalating GPU prices. Inflation, both economic and self-inflicted by GPU manufacturers, has been a concerning issue in the industry. Last year, Nvidia and AMD released GPUs at significantly higher prices compared to their previous models. However, general inflation during the same period was only 16 percent, highlighting the excessive price increases in the GPU market.

It’s worth noting that while the RX 7800 XT is a solid choice, the true successor to the RX 6800 XT is considered to be the AMD 7900 XT, with better performance numbers. Nonetheless, the affordability of the RX 7800 XT makes it an appealing option for consumers who are looking for a high-quality graphics card without breaking the bank.

The introduction of the RX 7800 XT signals a shift in the GPU market, where consumers are demanding better value for their money. The days of exorbitant GPU prices during the height of the pandemic are in the past, and both Nvidia and AMD are now striving to provide buyers with more reasonable pricing options. With the RX 7800 XT offering excellent performance at a lower cost compared to previous generations, it is clear that AMD is breaking the inflation trend in the GPU market.

