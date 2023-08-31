AMD Drops Plan to Use 16-Pin Power Connector on New GPUs

AMD recently unveiled two new desktop GPUs, the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, from its Radeon 7000 series. These graphics cards are optimized for the best 1440p gaming experience, based on the RDNA 3 architecture. Initially, AMD had planned to use the 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector on these GPUs but decided against it due to issues experienced by rival Nvidia.

In an interview with Club386, Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager of the Graphics Business Unit at AMD, revealed that the company had considered using the 16-pin power connector. However, after Nvidia faced major problems with the connector, AMD made the decision to remove it from their design.

Nvidia’s difficulties with the 12VHPWR connector became apparent with the release of its RTX 40-series GPUs, particularly on the RTX 4090. There were reports of the GPU melting during heavy workloads, attributed to loose or faulty connections. Nvidia issued guidelines on proper usage, and a revised 12V-2×6 power connector was introduced to address the safety concerns.

Herkelman emphasized that AMD takes responsibility for any issues that arise and does not blame end users. He stated, “You shouldn’t blame end users for issues you have. You should catch and own any problems, just like we did with the vapor-chamber issue.”

Despite dropping the 16-pin power connector for now, Herkelman noted that AMD may reconsider its use in the future. He mentioned, “Until this power issue is cleaned up and there’s good confidence it’s working correctly for end users, that’s where you’ll start to see us incorporate it into our planning.”

While AMD is cautious about adopting the 16-pin power connector, it does not mean that they will never use it. The company will wait until the power issue is resolved and there is confidence in its reliable functionality for end users.

In conclusion, AMD has chosen to remove the 16-pin power connector from their new GPUs due to concerns over its reliability and safety. They will continue to monitor the situation and consider its use once the power issue is resolved.

