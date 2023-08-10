CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D & Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPUs Receive Price Drop

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 10, 2023
AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D & Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPUs Receive Price Drop

AMD’s top-selling Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 5800X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs have received a price drop at various retailers, making them an even better buy for gaming enthusiasts.

In the past, AMD’s high-tier CPUs had a slow retail start due to the company’s reluctance to lower pricing or offer any deals. However, this year, the newest chips are selling well below their MSRP, making them a great deal for PC gaming and hardware enthusiasts.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is the best gaming chip for the AM5 platform, is now available for just $381 US, marking a 15% drop from its MSRP of $449 US. Newegg is currently listing this chip for $391 US, and using the promo code “UBTSCVA66” will give you an additional $10 US discount. On top of that, you’ll receive a Starfield bundle (Standard Edition) worth $70 US.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a hot-seller in the AM4 platform, is selling for $269.99 US at Amazon, which is a 40% decline from its MSRP of $449 US. Although it doesn’t come with a free copy of Starfield like the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, it offers impressive performance.

The AM5 platform is becoming more accessible to consumers through these discounts. Recent reports indicate that AMD client chips have experienced a decline in market share compared to Intel’s offerings. Now is considered the best time to transition to the AM5 platform due to its excellent price-to-performance ratio.

It’s worth noting that the information provided above does not include author information, contact information, sources of information, or quotes.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

SanDisk Faces Backlash Over Faulty Portable SSDs

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Starfield Special Edition

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives High Ratings and Strong Launch on Steam

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

China-based Tutoring Company Settles Lawsuit Over AI-Driven Hiring

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Timeline of Recent Updates to ChatGPT

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

SanDisk Faces Backlash Over Faulty Portable SSDs

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

University of North Florida Launches Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and DevOps Programs

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments