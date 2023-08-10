AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D & Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPUs Receive Price Drop

AMD’s top-selling Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 5800X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs have received a price drop at various retailers, making them an even better buy for gaming enthusiasts.

In the past, AMD’s high-tier CPUs had a slow retail start due to the company’s reluctance to lower pricing or offer any deals. However, this year, the newest chips are selling well below their MSRP, making them a great deal for PC gaming and hardware enthusiasts.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is the best gaming chip for the AM5 platform, is now available for just $381 US, marking a 15% drop from its MSRP of $449 US. Newegg is currently listing this chip for $391 US, and using the promo code “UBTSCVA66” will give you an additional $10 US discount. On top of that, you’ll receive a Starfield bundle (Standard Edition) worth $70 US.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a hot-seller in the AM4 platform, is selling for $269.99 US at Amazon, which is a 40% decline from its MSRP of $449 US. Although it doesn’t come with a free copy of Starfield like the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, it offers impressive performance.

The AM5 platform is becoming more accessible to consumers through these discounts. Recent reports indicate that AMD client chips have experienced a decline in market share compared to Intel’s offerings. Now is considered the best time to transition to the AM5 platform due to its excellent price-to-performance ratio.

