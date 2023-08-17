AMD to Announce New Radeon RX Graphics Cards at Gamescom

Earlier this month, AMD announced its plan to refresh its lineup of Radeon RX graphics cards for gamers in the current quarter. Now, the company is expected to make its new product announcements at the upcoming Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany.

Gamescom is one of the largest gaming events globally, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors. It features an Entertainment Area for the public to try out upcoming games and a Business Area for industry professionals to network and conduct deals. AMD has scheduled its AMD Gaming Festival for August 25 at Hall 7, where it will showcase its new products.

While the specific details of AMD’s announcements have not been disclosed, there is a gap in the Radeon RX 7000-series product line. Currently, this gap is being filled by the older Radeon RX 6000-series and the hard-to-obtain Radeon RX 7900 GRE. As a result, AMD lacks a direct competitor to NVIDIA’s popular GeForce RTX 4070.

It is speculated that AMD’s next move will include unveiling the Navi 32, a GPU from its RDNA 3-based lineup. This GPU is expected to position itself between the existing Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs. The Navi 32 is anticipated to serve as the foundation for the Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800 series, which will compete against Nvidia’s performance mainstream and higher-end GeForce RTX 40-series products.

The upcoming Gamescom event presents an ideal opportunity for AMD to introduce its new Radeon RX graphics cards. Gamers and industry professionals alike will be eagerly anticipating the company’s announcements.