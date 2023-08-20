AMD RX 6750 GRE: Another Golden Rabbit Edition for Chinese Market

Reports from China suggest that AMD is set to release another GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) model exclusively for the Chinese market. The upcoming graphics card, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE, is expected to be available through the DIY market in China.

The GRE series is designed to commemorate the Chinese New Year and has been primarily targeted towards the Chinese market. Just last month, AMD unveiled the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, which was also exclusive to the Chinese DIY market but was available in prebuilt systems outside of China as well.

According to rumors from a reliable source, the RX 6750 GRE is said to deliver performance comparable to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which retails for $399 USD or 3199 RMB. Surprisingly, the RX 6750 GRE is expected to have a similar price tag of $299 USD or 2399 RMB, matching that of the RTX 4060.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the RX 6750 GRE will be an upgraded version of the RX 6750 XT, although specific details about the upgrade have not been disclosed. Speculations suggest that the upgrade path could involve using a potentially defective Navi 21 GPU with fewer cores or an increased GPU clock speed. If the Navi 21 silicon is used, the RX 6750 GRE could also feature a 256-bit memory bus with an 8GB capacity, similar to the RTX 4060 series.

The information about the RX 6750 GRE is said to originate from Yeston, a company that manufactures both Radeon and GeForce GPUs. However, it remains to be seen whether this model will be exclusive to specific brands, similar to the RX 7900 GRE.

These are the facts presented in the original article, reformatted and rewritten for readability and clarity.