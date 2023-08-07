AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs, The Ryzen 7 7800X3D & 5800X3D, Dominate Sales In Germany Thanks To Amazing Gaming Performance & Value

German retailer Mindfactory continues to see impressive sales figures for the AMD 3D V-Cache chips, namely the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and 5800X3D. According to sales statistics shared by TechEpiphany, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D was the top-selling chip with 550 units sold, followed by the 5800X3D with 480 units sold. The Ryzen 7 5700X secured third place, with 270 units sold.

The popularity of AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology is evident among gaming audiences, who are eagerly purchasing these CPUs. Notably, the sales of the 5800X3D remain strong, despite the chip being released over a year ago. This demonstrates its continued success in driving AM4 sales.

Despite initial speculation of the AM4 platform’s discontinuation, key motherboard players in the market confirm that it still presents a lucrative business opportunity within the entry-level and mid-range gaming market. The AM4 platform’s discounted prices make it the best-selling series on Mindfactory, with 1420 motherboards sold. However, Intel’s LGA 1700 socketed boards also experienced increased sales, with 910 units sold. The newer AM5 platform saw 820 units sold, indicating growth in recent weeks.

Out of the top 10 chips sold by Mindfactory, nine are from AMD, specifically the Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 5000 series, whereas only one chip, the Intel Core i5-13600KF, made it onto the list. While AMD CPUs have seen success in the German market, Intel CPUs continue to sell well in other marketplaces.

Despite a decline in both share and revenue, AMD’s Ryzen 7 3D V-Cache CPUs offer exceptional performance. The exclusive US release of the 5600X3D further entices AM4 users to stick with the platform rather than upgrading to AM5.