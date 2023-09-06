AMD RX 7800 XT: A Competitive and Affordable Graphics Card

The AMD RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT are two new graphics cards that have entered the market with affordable prices and impressive performance. These GPUs are specifically designed to challenge Nvidia’s overpriced lineup and offer a solid alternative for gamers who are looking for high-quality graphics without breaking the bank.

One of the key highlights of these new AMD GPUs is their reasonable prices. Unlike Nvidia’s current-gen cards, which come with hefty price tags, the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT offer competitive performance at a more affordable price point. This makes them an attractive option for budget-conscious gamers.

In terms of specifications, both the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT offer substantial upgrades compared to their predecessors. They have almost double the number of compute units, which results in improved AI and ray tracing capabilities. Additionally, they come with increased memory capacity, with the RX 7800 XT offering 16GB of GDDR6 memory and the RX 7700 XT boasting 12GB.

Having a larger memory capacity is crucial for PC gamers, especially when playing games at higher resolutions. The additional VRAM on these AMD cards allows for smoother gameplay and improved performance, particularly in games that demand higher memory bandwidth.

When it comes to synthetic benchmarks, the RX 7800 XT outperforms Nvidia’s RTX 4070 by a minor 4% margin in 3DMark Time Spy. Despite being $100 cheaper, the RX 7800 XT manages to deliver comparable performance. The RX 7700 XT, on the other hand, surpasses Nvidia’s 8GB RTX 4060 Ti with a significant 19% performance gain.

The performance story slightly changes when considering ray tracing performance. While the RTX 4070 takes the lead in 3DMark’s ray tracing benchmark, the RX 7700 XT manages to outperform the RTX 4060 Ti by an impressive 12% margin. This marks a notable achievement for AMD, as it is rare to see an AMD GPU outperform an Nvidia GPU in ray tracing.

In terms of 4K performance, although the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT are not specifically marketed as 4K GPUs, they still deliver satisfactory results. The RX 7800 XT performs around 6% faster than the RTX 4070 in 4K, while the RX 7700 XT showcases an impressive 27% performance boost compared to the 8GB RTX 4060 Ti.

Overall, the AMD RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT offer a compelling combination of affordability and performance. These graphics cards provide a viable alternative to Nvidia’s high-priced lineup, delivering solid gaming experiences at a more accessible price point.

Sources: Digital Trends