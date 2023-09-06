AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT vs Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti: A Comparison

In a recent announcement, AMD unveiled its highly anticipated Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT desktop GPUs, expanding the RDNA 3 lineup. These two new graphics cards are positioned between AMD’s high-end RX 7900 XTX/RX 7900 XT and entry-level RX 7600, aiming to offer the best 1440p gaming experience. This article will focus on comparing the RX 7700 XT against Nvidia’s controversial RTX 4060 Ti.

The Radeon RX 7700 XT was released on September 6 and is available from various board partners. It comes with a starting price of $450, which is $50 more than the 8GB Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti. The RTX 4060 Ti, launched in May, offers a starting price of $400 and is available both from third-party board partners and as a first-party Founders Edition. There is also a 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti available for a higher price.

In terms of specifications, the RX 7700 XT offers more VRAM, a higher count of ray tracing accelerators, and a wider memory bus compared to the RTX 4060 Ti. However, the RTX 4060 Ti comes with dedicated Tensor or AI cores for better deep learning tasks and consumes less power than the RX 7700 XT.

When it comes to performance, the RX 7700 XT showcases better results than the RTX 4060 Ti in both 1440p and 1080p resolutions. The RX 7700 XT consistently offers higher average frame rates in various games, including better ray tracing performance in titles like Resident Evil 4, Metro Exodus, Cyberpunk 2077, and Returnal.

In synthetic benchmarks such as 3DMark Port Royal and Time Spy, the RX 7700 XT significantly outperforms the RTX 4060 Ti, demonstrating AMD’s efforts to improve ray tracing performance on its new GPUs.

Considering these factors, the RX 7700 XT emerges as a clear winner, despite its higher price tag. It provides superior performance in both resolutions and delivers comparable or even better ray tracing capabilities than the RTX 4060 Ti.

During the launch event, AMD also showcased FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) in action, which substantially increased frame rates when combined with native anti-aliasing, anti-lag, and AMD’s fluid motion frames. While the release date of FSR 3 is yet to be announced, it could arrive shortly after the release of the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT GPUs. Nvidia’s DLSS 3 feature is already available and supported on the RTX 4060 Ti.

Overall, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT proves to be a winning choice for gamers seeking exceptional performance in 1440p and 1080p gaming, as well as reliable ray tracing capabilities.

Sources: Digital Trends