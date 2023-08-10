CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Starfield Special Edition

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
During QuakeCon 2023, AMD and Bethesda announced a special edition of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. AMD has an exclusive partnership with the upcoming space RPG, Starfield, and has committed to optimizing their GPUs and CPUs for the game. As an additional enhancement for AMD enthusiasts, a distinct version of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU is now available.

This special edition GPU, however, will not be available for purchase through regular retail channels. The only way to acquire one is by winning a designated giveaway. AMD has produced 500 units of these exclusive cards and they will all be distributed as prizes. In addition, a special variant of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is also being introduced with an elaborate black and white packaging, although no changes are expected to the CPU itself.

The Starfield Edition CPU and GPUs will be given away exclusively during QuakeCon. To participate in the giveaway and have a chance to win one of these cards, follow AMD and Bethesda’s social media accounts for more information.

It is worth mentioning that AMD previously collaborated with Halo Infinite to create a special edition Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU two years ago.

