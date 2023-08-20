AMD Rumored to Release Radeon RX 6750 GRE to Compete with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

AMD is rumored to be preparing to release a new graphics card called the Radeon RX 6750 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) that will utilize the older RDNA 2 architecture. This information comes from a Bilibili user and tech blogger. It is said that the Radeon RX 6750 GRE will be the second GRE variant released by AMD this year, with the other being the Radeon RX 7900 GRE.

The production of the AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE GPUs will be mainly handled by the Asian-Pacific brand Yeston. While Yeston has minimal presence in the US and EU markets, the RX 7900 GRE saw availability in the global retail segment, even if that was through OEM and System Integrators. It is expected that a similar case will be seen with the Radeon RX 6750 GRE.

Sapphire, another GPU manufacturer, previously released a variant of the Radeon RX 6700 XT to compete against the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti. The new Radeon RX 6750 GRE is said to be an upgraded version of the RX 6750 XT. However, no specifications have been reported yet.

In terms of performance, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE is rumored to compete with the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti. It is also expected to be priced similarly to the RTX 4060 Ti at $299 US.

While the Radeon RX 6750 GRE may have an advantage in rasterization and higher memory capacities, NVIDIA GPUs still offer better ray tracing capabilities, higher efficiency, and the newest features in games.

The launch date of the AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE has not been revealed, but it is expected to be soon. Additionally, AMD plans to introduce its new “Enthusiast-Grade” Radeon RX 7000 cards in the coming week.