AMD’s Latest GPUs Challenge Nvidia’s Pricing

AMD has released its latest GPUs, the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, with the aim of competing with Nvidia’s RTX 40-series pricing. These new cards are designed to push us into the 1440p era, but unfortunately, they come with price tags that don’t go below $400.

The $499 Radeon RX 7800 XT is positioned to outperform Nvidia’s $599 RTX 4070, while the $449 RX 7700 XT is aimed at beating Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti. Both of these GPUs perform well at 1440p and 4K, surpassing their Nvidia counterparts in some tests.

However, the RX 7800 XT struggles to compete with AMD’s previous generation of GPUs, such as the RX 6800 XT. This makes it a difficult choice for consumers considering its $499 price.

In terms of design, AMD’s reference design for the RX 7800 XT is unassuming with a two-fan cooler and no LED lights. Many of AMD’s partner cards, including the XFX 7700 XT, feature three-fan coolers and are longer in length compared to Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition.

When it comes to power consumption, the RX 7700 XT requires a 700-watt power supply, up from the 650-watt recommendation for the RX 6700 XT. However, the RX 7800 XT is more efficient, needing only a 700-watt power supply compared to the 750-watt recommendation for the RX 6800 XT.

In terms of memory, both GPUs offer more VRAM than their Nvidia equivalents. The RX 7700 XT boasts 12GB of VRAM compared to the RTX 4060 Ti’s 8GB, and the RX 7800 XT ships with 16GB compared to the RTX 4070’s 12GB. This is beneficial for modern games that require more VRAM, especially at higher resolutions.

In benchmark tests at 1440p, both the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT performed well, delivering high frame rates in AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, they fall behind Nvidia in ray-traced titles, where Nvidia’s DLSS technology provides a performance boost.

Overall, AMD’s latest GPUs offer strong performance at 1440p and 4K, but the RX 7800 XT struggles to justify its price against AMD’s own previous generation. It’s clear that AMD is putting pressure on Nvidia’s pricing scheme, but whether these new GPUs will truly push us into the 1440p era at an affordable price remains to be seen.

Sources:

– Original article by Tom Warren, The Verge.