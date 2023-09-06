AMD’s RDNA 3-based Desktop Graphics Cards: A Competitive Alternative to Nvidia?

AMD’s latest RDNA 3-based desktop graphics cards present a promising opportunity for the company to gain market share from Nvidia in the mid-range GPU sector. The RTX 4060 Ti, AMD’s closest card to an open goal, falls short in comparison to its counterparts in the 40-series lineup. Meanwhile, the value proposition of the RTX 4070 has been met with controversy, as it is the most expensive 70-series card ever produced by Nvidia.

AMD’s newly released RX 7800 XT, priced at $499/£479, offers a strong alternative to the RTX 4070. It is not only $100 cheaper but also provides superior rasterization performance and an additional 4GB of VRAM compared to the Nvidia card. AMD’s strategy here poses a challenge for Nvidia in the market.

In contrast, the RX 7700 XT, priced at $449/£429, offers less performance and 4GB less framebuffer memory than its more powerful counterpart, the RX 7900 XT. The drop from a 16GB to 12GB allocation is puzzling, especially with the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB being considered inferior. The price cuts on the 16GB model further increase the pressure on the RX 7700 XT.

AMD is preparing to release its FSR 3 tech, which is expected to rival Nvidia’s DLSS 3. This technology aims to level the playing field and provide competitive performance.

The new AMD graphics cards, the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, are both based on the Navi 32 GPU architecture. The RX 7800 XT is the fully-enabled 60CU model, while the RX 7700 XT is a cut-back 54CU version. Comparatively, they offer similar performance to the RX 6800 XT and RX 6700 XT from the previous generation.

The power analysis reveals better power efficiency for Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace cards in terms of Joules per frame. AMD’s hardware struggles in RT workloads, presenting a significant difference in power efficiency compared to non-RT titles.

In conclusion, AMD’s RDNA 3-based desktop graphics cards offer a competitive alternative to Nvidia’s offerings in the mid-range sector. The RX 7800 XT provides a compelling value proposition compared to the RTX 4070, while the RX 7700 XT faces challenges due to its proportional performance and decreased memory allocation. AMD’s upcoming FSR 3 tech aims to level the playing field, further enhancing the performance of their GPUs.

Sources:

– (Source article) [Add Source]