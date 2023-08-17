AMD to Make Major Product Announcements at Gamescom

AMD is gearing up to make some significant product announcements at Gamescom. Scott Herkelman, AMD’s senior vice president, revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Radeon team will be unveiling new products during the event. While the specifics of these announcements were not disclosed, it is expected that AMD will launch their new Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards sometime this year.

During an earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su had previously mentioned that the company would be releasing the enthusiast-class Radeon 7000 series cards in the third quarter of 2023. This aligns with the timeframe of the upcoming announcement at Gamescom.

There have already been leaked details about one of AMD’s upcoming graphics cards. A now-removed product listing on PowerColor briefly showcased images and specs of the RX 7800 XT Red Devil chip. The listing mentioned features such as a RDNA3 GPU with 3840 stream processors, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 256-bit memory interface, a 2,210MHz base clock, and a 2,565MHz boost clock. If accurate, this new chip would fall between the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and the Radeon RX 7600 in terms of performance.

In addition to new graphics cards, AMD is also expected to launch FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), their latest upscaling technology. Rumors suggest that the release of FSR 3 will coincide with the launch of Starfield on September 6th. This indicates that AMD’s announcements at Gamescom will likely include details about FSR 3.

Gamers and technology enthusiasts eagerly await AMD’s showcase at Gamescom on August 25th, where they hope to get more information about the highly anticipated product announcements and the future of AMD’s graphics cards and technologies.