AMD Planning High-End RDNA 3 GPU for Radeon RX 7000M Mobility Lineup

AMD is reportedly working on a high-end RDNA 3 GPU for its Radeon RX 7000M mobility lineup. The GPU, codenamed Navi 31, is expected to be used in laptops. While specific details are not yet available, it is believed that the Navi 31 laptop GPU will have higher performance than the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, featuring a 256-bit memory interface. AMD will need to optimize power consumption and base clocks to achieve the desired performance level. The compact design of the GPU will enable compatibility with the new Radeon RX 7000M high-end chips.

Currently, the Radeon RX 7000M lineup only includes Navi 33 GPU SKUs, with Navi 32 and Navi 31 missing from the lineup. AMD is set to release its Navi 32 offerings for desktop PCs soon, indicating a potential mobility launch around the same time. These new GPUs are expected to compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 series on the mobility side.

Thus far, AMD’s RDNA 3 family has been focused mainly on the ultra-enthusiast market for desktops, with only entry-level Navi 33 SKUs available for the mobility segment. In contrast, NVIDIA has covered all market segments with its RTX 40 Ada lineup. However, the sub-$150-$250 US market is still awaiting an RTX 4050 release.

The upcoming AMD Radeon RX 7000M RDNA 3 Mobility GPU lineup is expected to include models such as the Radeon RX 7600M XT, Radeon RX 7600M, Radeon RX 7700S, and Radeon RX 7600S. Each GPU offers varying GPU cores, clock speeds, memory capacity, memory bus width, and thermal design power (TGP) ratings.

