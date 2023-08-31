No New Power Connectors for Radeon RX 7000 Series, Says Radeon Graphics Boss Scott Herkelman

In a recent chat with Club386, Radeon graphics boss Scott Herkelman revealed that the upcoming Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT will not feature new power connectors. This is contrary to earlier indications that suggested the use of newer power delivery standards for the latest Navi 32 duo.

Herkelman explained that there were originally plans for the newer power cable in the 7800 and 7700 series, but they were removed intentionally. This decision was likely made in response to the issues that Nvidia faced with the introduction of the 12VHPWR cable on their GeForce RTX 40 Series reference cards.

Herkelman emphasized that until the power issue is resolved and there is confidence in its functionality for end users, there will be no change in power connectors. The current standard 8-pin connectors continue to work effectively, although they may not provide the neatest appearance when multiple connectors are required for high-end cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

While it is always better to err on the side of caution, the question of whether traditional or 12VHPWR power connectors are preferred remains open. For now, Radeon will stick with the tried and tested solution until any potential power issues are resolved.

In a complete interview with Scott Herkelman, he also discusses product strategy, pricing, fluid motion frames, and FSR 3, among other topics.

Definitions:

– Radeon RX 7000 Series: A series of discrete GPUs produced by AMD for graphics cards.

– Navi 32: A codename for the latest GPUs in the Radeon RX 7000 Series.

– Power connectors: Cables used to provide power to computer components, such as graphics cards.

– 12VHPWR: A power cable introduced by Nvidia on their GeForce RTX 40 Series reference cards.

Source: Club386 (without URL)